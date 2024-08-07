DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.