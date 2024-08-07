DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,207,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.05. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

