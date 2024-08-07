DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $94,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

