DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

