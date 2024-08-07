DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Paylocity by 128.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4,853.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

