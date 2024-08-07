DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 441,161 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

