DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.