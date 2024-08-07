DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $16,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AU. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

