DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.04 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

