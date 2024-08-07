DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 433,865 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after buying an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

