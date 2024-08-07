DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

