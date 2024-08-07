DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DYN stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

