DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after buying an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

