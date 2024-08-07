DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 249,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

