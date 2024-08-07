DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $897,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,633,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 4,448.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NHC opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.42.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.18 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

