DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $959,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

