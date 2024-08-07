DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $964,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NU were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NU opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

