DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Assurant by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

