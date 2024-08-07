DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.25 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,080 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 78,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

