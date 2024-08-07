DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

