DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 438 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 59.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roku by 240.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.