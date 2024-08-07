DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 599 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

