DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,273 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

