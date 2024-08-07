DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,139.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 253,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 232,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.