DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

