DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FOX by 22.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 799,383 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of FOX opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

