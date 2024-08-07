DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,292 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

