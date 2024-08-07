DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

