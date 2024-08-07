DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

