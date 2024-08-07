DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,558 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $95,611,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,842 shares of company stock worth $18,168,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.