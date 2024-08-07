DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 208,641 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 208,641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1,754.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 2.2 %

VFC stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.