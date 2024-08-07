DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,657 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,048 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

