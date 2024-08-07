DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39,384 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,384 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

