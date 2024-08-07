DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 50 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.