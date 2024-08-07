DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 52,165 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

