DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 956 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

AX opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

