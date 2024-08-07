Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 309.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

DNLI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. CWM LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

