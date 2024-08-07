DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

