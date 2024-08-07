Desjardins Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$72.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.21.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

TSE TOU opened at C$56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,707. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

