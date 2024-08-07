Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 15.6%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Approximately 808,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 647,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
In other news, insider Nigel Rudd bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of £3,100 ($3,961.66). Insiders own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
