Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) vs. First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $158.16 million 4.74 $48.02 million $2.71 15.07 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $29.17 billion 1.00 $6.85 billion $2.29 6.18

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 28.30% 11.33% 1.74% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 5.58% 4.63% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Community Bankshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.