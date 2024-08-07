Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.24

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.24 and last traded at $121.24, with a volume of 19256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,375.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 153.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.