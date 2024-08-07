DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

