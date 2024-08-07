DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.