discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $586.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 615.90 ($7.87), with a volume of 28959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 613 ($7.83).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.16) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.
In related news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,144.54). Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
