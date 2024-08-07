Distribution Solutions Group’s (DSGR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $33.28 on Monday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

