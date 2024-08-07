Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $757.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 813,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

