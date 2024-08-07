Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $99,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $151.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

