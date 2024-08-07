Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £29,400 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,571.88).

LON:DOM opened at GBX 284.80 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.40 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

