Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £29,400 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,571.88).
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 0.8 %
LON:DOM opened at GBX 284.80 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.40 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Read More
