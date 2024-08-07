DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Roth Mkm

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $118.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $122.64 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.56, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

